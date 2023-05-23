Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
Lost In The Lanes, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 Nile Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on April 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 872 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 667 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.