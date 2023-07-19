Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Va Pensiero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 30 Ship Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on June 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 881 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 678 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.