Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The West Pier Traditional Fish And Chips, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 122 Kings Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 870 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 667 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.