Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The West Pier Traditional Fish And Chips, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 122 Kings Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on July 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 870 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 667 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.