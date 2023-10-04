Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hove Park Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hove Park, Hove was given the score after assessment on August 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 871 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 669 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.