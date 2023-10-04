BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Hove Park Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hove Park, Hove was given the score after assessment on August 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 871 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 669 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.