Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bedda Brighton, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 12 Market Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on September 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 873 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 666 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.