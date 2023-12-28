BREAKING

Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
Richard's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 113a Church Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 875 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 680 (78%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.