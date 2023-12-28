Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Richard's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 113a Church Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 875 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 680 (78%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.