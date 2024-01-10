BREAKING

Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 39 - 40 Bond Street, Brighton, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 876 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 679 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.