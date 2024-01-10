Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 39 - 40 Bond Street, Brighton, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 876 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 679 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.