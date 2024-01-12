BREAKING

Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
Monjibello, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Duke Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on December 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 876 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 679 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.