Brighton and Hove restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chatime, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 133 Queens Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 876 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 685 (78%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.