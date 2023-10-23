Brighton and Hove road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A26, from 8pm October 22 to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Shoreham to Pevensey, mobile lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Southwick Tunnel to Devils Dyke, Lane closures for horticulture work.

• A26, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

• A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A26, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hangleton, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham, slip road and lane closures for structures maintenance.