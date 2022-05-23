Brighton and Hove road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A26, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, lane closures for drainage work.

• A26, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via local authority network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9pm May 23 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hangleton to patcham Interchange, slip road and lane closures for litter clearance, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Hangleton to Hollingbury, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe, lane closure for trial holes.

• A27, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Hollingbury, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A26, from 8pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A27, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Black Rabbit roundabout to Patcham interchange, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A26, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Falmer, lane closures for drainage work.