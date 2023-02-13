Brighton and Hove road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Patcham Interchange to Devils Dyke, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 16 to 4am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Lewes, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hangleton to Patcham, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, Lane closure for signage works.