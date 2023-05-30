Brighton and Hove road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Shoreham, lane closures for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closures for barrier works.

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer junction, Lane closure for inspection works.