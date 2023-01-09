Brighton and Hove road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Patcham Interchange, carriageway and lane closures for bridge joint works.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 4am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Lewes to Falmer, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.