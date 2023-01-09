Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Brighton and Hove road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Patcham Interchange, carriageway and lane closures for bridge joint works.

    Hide Ad

    A27, from 8pm January 9 to 4am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Lewes to Falmer, Lane closure for drainage works.

    A23, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

    Hide Ad

    A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.