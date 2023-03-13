Brighton and Hove road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.



And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer junction, slip road and lane closure for surveys.

• A23, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 11pm March 13 to 4am March 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways Network and local authorities network.

• A23, from 8pm March 27 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 Pyecombe and A27 Lewes eastbound and westbound, diversion for West Sussex County Council.