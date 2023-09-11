Brighton and Hove road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions New Barn Rd to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham to Hangleton, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works.

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to A23 Pyecombe, slip road closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway and lane closures for bridge works.

• A26, from 10pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A26, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.