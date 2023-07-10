Brighton and Hove road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A23, from 7am June 5 to 6pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Hollingbury, slip road and lane closures for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patcham Interchange to Coldean jct, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, Tunnel closure for maintenance.

• A26, from 10pm July 24 to 4am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.