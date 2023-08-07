Brighton and Hove road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions New Barn Rd to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Southwick tunnel, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A23, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound and westbound, Carden Avenue to Falmer, diversion only for Brighton and Hove Council.

• A23, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Muddleswood, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.