Brighton and Hove road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm August 23 to 5am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Black Rabbit roundabout to Pyecombe, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm August 2 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions New Barn Rd to Hangleton, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A26, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

• A23, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Falmer, carriageway closure for bridge works.