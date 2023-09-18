Brighton and Hove road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Black Rabbit roundabout to Pyecombe, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 10pm September 18 to 6am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.

• A23, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Patcham, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Shoreham to Pevensey, Lane closure for maintenance works.