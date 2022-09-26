Brighton and Hove road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe roundabout to Hollingbury interchange, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 27 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Hangleton to Falmer, lane closures for litter clearance.

• A27, from 8pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A26, from 11pm October 3 to 4am October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for lining works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm October 5 to 5am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southwick tunnel to Devils dyke, Lane closure for barrier repair works.