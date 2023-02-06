Brighton and Hove road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 19 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 6 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Patcham Interchange, carriageway and lane closures for bridge joint works.

• A23, from 8pm February 9 to 4am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham Interchange to Pyecombe, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 11 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Vale Ave to Patcham, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Patcham Interchange to Devils Dyke, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 16 to 4am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Lewes, Lane closure for drainage works.