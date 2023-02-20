Brighton and Hove road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Southwick Tunnel to Holmbush, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Patcham, carriageway closure for road surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Patcham to Hickstead, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hangleton to Patcham, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.