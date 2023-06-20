Brighton and Hove road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 7am June 5 to 6pm August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham, Lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hollingbury, lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm June 28 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Hollingbury, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hollingbury, lane closure and diversion for closure of The Drove over bridge for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Stanmer to Lewes -, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad