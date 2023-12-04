Brighton and Hove road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Brighton and Hove's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Hangleton to Falmer, Slip and lane closures for litter picking.
• A26, from 10pm December 4 to 6am December 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.
• A26, from 8pm December 12 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer to Ashcombe roundabout, carriageway closure for bridge works.
• A26, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, lane closures for structural works.
• A27, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Devils Dyke to Southwick Tunnel, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.