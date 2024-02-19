Brighton and Hove road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Brighton and Hove's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8.23pm February 14 to 8.23pm February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Stanmer, Lane closure for UK Power Networks.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Hollingbury, Lane closure for barrier repair.
• A23, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Mill Road roundabout to Brighton Road roundabout, slip roads and lane closures for maintenance works.
• A27, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham to Falmer, slip road closure for vegetation works.
• A26, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.