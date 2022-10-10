Brighton and Hove road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hollingbury to Falmer, Lane closure for drainage.

• A27, from 7pm to 11.59pm on October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): England Women's Football match.

• A27, from 8pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Southwick to Devils Dyke, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Devils Dyke to Southwick tunnel, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.