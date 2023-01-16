Brighton and Hove road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Patcham Interchange, carriageway and lane closures for bridge joint works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm January 21 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, slip road and lane closures for bridge inspections.

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Pyecombe to Hickstead, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A23, from 8pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pyecombe to Patcham, Lane closure for signage works.

