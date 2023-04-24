Brighton and Hove road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A27, from 8pm April 12 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham junction, slip road closure for barrier repair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer to Patcham, carriageway closure for road surface works.