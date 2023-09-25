Brighton and Hove road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Brighton and Hove's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Dale Hill to Patcham, slip road closure for maintenance works.
• A23, from 8pm September 27 to 5am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Black Rabbit roundabout to Pyecombe, Lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.