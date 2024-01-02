Brighton and Hove road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Brighton and Hove's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.
• A27, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham Interchange to Falmer Interchange, carriageway closure for structures inspection.
• A27, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, diversion and lane closure for bridge works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.