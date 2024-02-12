Brighton and Hove road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Brighton and Hove's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Patcham Interchange to Falmer Interchange, carriageway closure for structures inspection.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, lane closure for survey works.
• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.