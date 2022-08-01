Brighton and Hove road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Falmer, slip road and lane closure for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Coldean to Falmer, carriageway closure for surface works, diversion via local authority network.