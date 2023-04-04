Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

    A23, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Pyecombe to Albourne, slip road closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.