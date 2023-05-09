Brighton and Hove road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance.

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, lane closure for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, Patcham, Lane closure for electrical works.