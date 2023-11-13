Brighton and Hove road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Brighton and Hove's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer to Hangleton, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A23, from 7am August 7 to 6pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Patcham to Pyecombe, Lane closure for vegetation works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.