Brighton and Hove road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Patcham South to Carden Avenue Roundabout, diversion only for East Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm December 21 to 5am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Hollingbury, Lane closure for barrier repairs.