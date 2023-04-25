Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton and Hove road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Brighton and Hove's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham junction, slip road closure for barrier repair.

    A27, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.