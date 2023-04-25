Brighton and Hove road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Brighton and Hove's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Devils Dyke to Patcham junction, slip road closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Devils Dyke to Falmer, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

