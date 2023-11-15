BREAKING

Brighton and Hove takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
Full Tea, a takeaway at BN1 was given the maximum score after assessment on November 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 261 takeaways with ratings, 185 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.