Brighton and Hove takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a takeaway at 26 London Road, Brighton was given the maximum score after assessment on October 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 251 takeaways with ratings, 189 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.