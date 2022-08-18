Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Elm Grove Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 191 Elm Grove, Brighton was given the score after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 288 takeaways with ratings, 182 (63%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.