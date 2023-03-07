Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Health Rebels, a takeaway at 85 Western Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on January 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 283 takeaways with ratings, 188 (66%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.