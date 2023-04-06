Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Latifiah Tandoori, a takeaway at 366 Mile Oak Road, Portslade was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 280 takeaways with ratings, 187 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.