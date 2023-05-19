Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 10:53 BST
Pizza Hot 4 U, a takeaway at 24 Boundary Road, Hove was given the score after assessment on April 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 278 takeaways with ratings, 188 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.