Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
The Croque Shop, a takeaway at 9 Duke Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on May 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 272 takeaways with ratings, 188 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.