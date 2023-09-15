Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Pizza, a takeaway at 56 Preston Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 267 takeaways with ratings, 184 (69%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.