Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tee Tea, a takeaway at 11 Church Street, Brighton was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 267 takeaways with ratings, 186 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.