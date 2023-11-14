Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Dial A Pizza Convenience, a takeaway at 103 Dyke Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on May 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 260 takeaways with ratings, 184 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.