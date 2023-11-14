BREAKING

Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Dial A Pizza Convenience, a takeaway at 103 Dyke Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on May 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 260 takeaways with ratings, 184 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.