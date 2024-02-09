Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Roasthost, a takeaway at 84a Dyke Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 253 takeaways with ratings, 189 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.