BREAKING

Brighton and Hove takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Roasthost, a takeaway at 84a Dyke Road, Brighton was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 253 takeaways with ratings, 189 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.