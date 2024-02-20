Brighton and Hove takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Brighton and Hove takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Subway, a takeaway at 5 Station Road, Portslade was given the maximum score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 253 takeaways with ratings, 189 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.